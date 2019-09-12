Seattle hosts the largest Chocolate Festival in North America

Northwest Chocolate Festival Logo

On Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th, thousands will gather at Seattle's Northwest Chocolate Festival, the largest in North America.

It's a chance to see where chocolate comes from; how it’s made; how cocoa beans are grown and taste one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted, artisan chocolate made locally and around the world” — Brian Cisneros, Founder and Producer, Northwest Chocolate Festival

This two-day event – open to the public - will host over 185 chocolate-makers from 26 countries around the globe. Attendees will have the chance to taste the most delicious, artisanal chocolates prepared by skilled chefs on site as well as take part in over 75 workshops and lectures.

Assembled at Seattle’s Pier 91 will be largest gathering of chocolate-makers and educational programs about chocolate, with appearances from top professionals at every level of the cocoa supply chain including recognized experts in farming and sustainable foods, cookbook authors and celebrity chefs. The Northwest Chocolate Festival offers an inside the industry look into chocolate from end to end, where the chocolate-loving public has a chance to learn how one of the most desirable foods in the world is made as well as taste chocolate from around the globe.

This marks the 11th year of the festival, “It’s hard for me to believe that we started this in 2008, with just 7 exhibitors; 12 workshops and 600 attendees and now we have over 10,000 attendees with 186 exhibitors from 26 countries and 76 workshops, running on 5 stages,” states Brian Cisneros, Founder and Producer of the Northwest Chocolate Festival. “I guess it’s proof that people love chocolate as much as I do.”

A big focus of the festival is on the chocolate industry as a whole, not just the finished product. The Northwest Chocolate Festival has been a leading and unwavering voice for transparency in the industry, as well as sustainability – shining a light on social responsibility.

During this two-day event, chocolate lovers can experience some of the best, sustainably-crafted chocolate in the world – with many one-of-a-kind and new items available exclusively on-site giving the attendees a chance to buy product not available for purchase anywhere else in the US.

“We offer people a chance to see where chocolate comes from; how it’s made; how cocoa beans are grown; how to read labels; explore and taste hand-crafted, artisan chocolate - and see how unique and different it can be from what’s available on a mass scale”, states Cisneros.

The Northwest Chocolate Festival is open to the public on Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th beginning at 10AM, with educational programs and workshops running from 11AM to 5PM on both dates.

Highlights include:

• Meet and greet with chocolate-makers from around the world

• Product tastings/sampling

• Exclusive product/new product launches

• Culinary demonstrations

• Pro-Series and technical topics for professional and trade audience

• 21+ lounge and adult only workshops (with spirits brands)

• Instagrammable-moments and selfie-friendly environment for attendees to create “share-able” mouthwatering

social feed moments



About the Northwest Chocolate Festival:

The Northwest Chocolate Festival is a privately held entity, founded in 2008. The home city of the festival is Seattle. Its goal is to educate the consumer about where chocolate comes from, how it is made, how cocoa is grown, how to read labels, ask questions, and make responsible choices that allow them to explore a world of fine-flavor heritage cacao and have the opportunity to taste hand-crafted artisan chocolates. www.nwchocolate.com



