Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Vista Bank
September 11, 2019
For release at 12:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application under section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Vista Bank, Ralls, Texas, to establish a branch at 5840 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
