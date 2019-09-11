Alexey Miller and Serbian Ambassador Slavenko Terzic discuss continuing expansion of Serbia’s gas transmission infrastructure
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Slavenko Terzic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia to the Russian Federation, took place in Moscow today.
The meeting participants expressed appreciation for their cooperation in the energy sector.
The parties paid particular attention to the continuing expansion of gas transmission infrastructure in Serbia, highlighting the ongoing construction of the linear part of the gas pipeline stretching from the country's border with Bulgaria to its border with Hungary.
Background
In 2018, Gazprom exported to Serbia 2.15 billion cubic meters of gas, a 1.2 per cent increase from 2017 (2.12 billion cubic meters).
In June 2017, Gazprom and the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy signed the roadmap providing for the development of gas transmission capacities in the country.
GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad, an engineering company, is responsible for the gas trunkline construction project.
