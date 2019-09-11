The Bengtson Center Now Offers Profound® for Youthful-Looking Skin

This summer, the Bengtson Center added a new nonsurgical solution for anyone seeking skin rejuvenation in Grand Rapids

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients who frequent the Bengtson Center will not be surprised to learn that Dr. Brad Bengtson and Dr. David Alfonso have added yet another new treatment to the available menu of services in Grand Rapids: Profound ® . With a mission to always provide the most current technology and proven effective devices and treatments, they chose the radiofrequency energy-based device because of its track record, reputation for safety, and response from patients.



Loose skin leads to sagging and wrinkles as elastin and collagen break down over time. These important building blocks are vital for anyone who wants to maintain a firm, youthful appearance.

Clinical research has shown that a single Profound® session can create twice the collagen and five times the elastin, greatly boosting the presence of these molecules in the skin. Collagen provides volume and flexible structure, while elastin keeps brittle skin from pulling out of shape and staying stretched out. The treatments also encourage production of hyaluronic acid, which binds to water for moisturized, hydrated, pliant skin.

Profound® works by using numerous tiny needles to deliver RF energy below the skin’s surface. The combined action of the needles and heat from the RF energy work to prompt a healing response. The effects of this dual approach are greater than either treatment strategy—microneedling or RF energy—used alone. The device is cleared by the FDA and is carefully designed to work in a controlled and closely monitored way to minimize discomfort and maximize results.

In the days and weeks after a Profound® session, collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid levels will increase, smoothing out wrinkles and reducing the severity of cellulite. Since this is not a surgical procedure, there is no down time required.

Talk to the Bengtson Center team in Grand Rapids to find out more about Profound®, including what to expect during a treatment, duration of results, and more. Call (616) 588-8880 or 1-877-822-8880 to arrange a consultation at the center or to speak with a member of the team. You may also send a message online .







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.