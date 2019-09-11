Coworking provider rent24 expands their product portfolio

BERLIN , GERMANY, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- rent24, one of the world’s largest coworking providers, wants to continue its successful growth and, as an additional pillar, introduce its own franchise system. By the end of 2019, this way several new locations in Europe and America will be added. “In response to the high demand we decided to take this step alongside our core business. At present we’ve agreed to work with about a dozen American and European partners,” says founder and CEO Robert Bukvić.Entrepreneurs and property owners benefit from rent24’s established brand, the operative efficiency and the technology it has developed. After a preparation phase of several months, the company has reached process maturity, which enables rent24 to take the step from being purely a coworking provider to a franchisor. “We are one of the few providers who have industrialized their operational processes and are now able to grow our community faster through franchise partners. Moreover, our coworking product has proven to be successful, because we offer tailor-made solutions for not only global companies, but also startups and freelancers. With the help of our technology, future coworking operators will be able to organize and optimize their entire operational processes”, states Bukvić.The company had previously not only established coworking locations itself, but also acquired locations in Europe and worldwide. “We always took over the existing management, so the local expertise was thus always one of our core competencies. We have had good experiences with this and not only our members benefit from it, but we too as a company,” says the 39 year old founder.About rent24rent24 is a global provider of coworking and coliving spaces. With their combination of flexible and innovative working and living concepts, as well as various restaurant offerings, the company offers its members a complete service with a special atmosphere of wellbeing. Established in Berlin in 2015 by Robert Bukvić, rent24 is now a global full-service-provider with over 60 locations on 3 continents (as of September 2019). For further information visit: www.rent24.com



