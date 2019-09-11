Tulalip Announces First Shows of 2020 Entertainment Season; first appearance by Grammy Award Winner Michael Bolton

Grammy Award Winner, Michael Bolton. Available Now. Michael Bolton - Live at Tulalip Resort Casino 2/15/20

Tulalip Resort Casino Kicks off an Epic 2020 Entertainment calendar, announces dates for Michael Bolton, MMA Supreme Showdown 5 and Lunar New Year 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, USA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulalip Resort Casino is thrilled to announce that Michael Bolton will appear live in Tulalip’s Orca Ballroom on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20, at 10:00 am.

Michael Bolton - From “When a Man Loves a Woman” to “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and more, Michael Bolton’s time, love and tenderness has created the soundtrack of our lives. Join the Grammy Award winner for an evening of timeless hits and a musical journey through pop, rock, soul, and even classical genres.

Also announced today as part of Tulalip’s Epic 2020 Entertainment Lineup

MMA returns to Tulalip with Supreme Showdown 5 on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 8:00 pm. Tickets for MMA 2020, Supreme Showdown 5 go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10:00 am.

Lunar New Year 2020 “The Year of the Rat” is Saturday, January 25. Tickets for this popular, annual celebration go on sale Friday, November 29, at 10:00 am. Featuring Dragon Dancers and Night of Stars Asian entertainment, the festivities begin at 8:00 pm in the Orca Ballroom.

Tickets for all Tulalip concerts and events are available at www.ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office. Further details can be found at www.tulalipcasino.com.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###



