There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,182 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Committee Passage of Additional Legislation to Prevent Gun Violence

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House Judiciary Committee passed three additional bills to prevent gun violence at their markup last night:

"House Democrats continue to urge Senate Republicans to do something to end the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our country. The House has acted by passing H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, in February. This legislation is supported by the vast majority of Americans, and I urge Senator McConnell to allow a vote on it.

“In the meantime, last night the House Judiciary Committee advanced additional legislation to take further action to prevent gun violence. These bills would ban high-capacity magazines, encourage states to help law enforcement keep guns out of the hands of those in crisis who may use them to harm themselves or others, and prevent those convicted of hate crimes from purchasing weapons with which to turn hate into mass violence. I commend Chairman Nadler and Judiciary Committee Democrats for the seriousness with which they are addressing the crisis of gun violence in our country, and I call on Senate Republicans to work with the House to help protect our communities from gun violence.”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.