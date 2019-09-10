Hoyer Statement on Committee Passage of Additional Legislation to Prevent Gun Violence

"House Democrats continue to urge Senate Republicans to do something to end the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our country. The House has acted by passing H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, in February. This legislation is supported by the vast majority of Americans, and I urge Senator McConnell to allow a vote on it.

“In the meantime, last night the House Judiciary Committee advanced additional legislation to take further action to prevent gun violence. These bills would ban high-capacity magazines, encourage states to help law enforcement keep guns out of the hands of those in crisis who may use them to harm themselves or others, and prevent those convicted of hate crimes from purchasing weapons with which to turn hate into mass violence. I commend Chairman Nadler and Judiciary Committee Democrats for the seriousness with which they are addressing the crisis of gun violence in our country, and I call on Senate Republicans to work with the House to help protect our communities from gun violence.”