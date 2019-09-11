Rue Pigalle Takes Travelers Behind The Scenes at NYC Jewelry Week

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, Canadian-owned Rue Pigalle, an official sponsor of NYC Jewelry Week, will bring travelers on a three day journey behind the “bejeweled curtain,” providing unparalleled access to the numerous venues, workshops, artists’ studios, pop-ups and other exceptional experiences on offer.



Rue Pigalle founder Isabelle Fish curates women-only, haute chic travel adventures for intimate groups of art, jewelry and culture lovers. From November 18th-24th, Fish, a connoisseur of art jewelry, will guide her travelers through the best of NYC Jewelry Week, an opportunity to discover the multifaceted industry through groundbreaking exhibitions, panel discussions, exclusive workshop visits, heritage-house tours, innovative retail collaborations, and other one-of-a-kind programming created by the best and brightest in jewelry.

With the luxurious WestHouse Hotel as homebase, guests will criss-cross the city, visiting the rarely accessed 47th Street studios of the legendary Diamond District, to the 92nd Street Y jewelry center. Tours of Brooklyn MetalWorks and UrbanGlass studios, the ateliers of renown jewelry designers Mark Davis and Oblik, and the workshops of art jewelry craftsmen Alex Sepkus and Oscar Heyman will also be on offer. An excursion to The Met jewelry exhibit, vintage pop ups and private shopping events will round out the trip. To ensure a personalized experience, space is limited to 10 participants.



About Rue Pigalle

“I create intimate and playful adventures for the hopelessly curious.” - Isabelle Fish

Rue Pigalle designs women-only trips around the world, for intimate groups of art, jewelry and culture lovers. Rue Pigalle travellers are women who wish to expand their world, their network, and their knowledge in a fun yet purposeful way.

Principal Isabelle Fish takes clients on an insider’s journey to cities such as Paris, London and New York, discovering these destinations through the lens of art, jewelry and design. Private visits with artists and designers at their ateliers, discovery of haute couture salons, behind the scenes museums tours and fabulous hotel stays are just a few of the unexpected experiences travellers will enjoy on a Rue Pigalle tour.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed69c1d4-359b-469f-9ab7-e9a65133df0c

Isabelle Fish, Founder, Rue Pigalle Isabelle will lead an insider’s tour of NYC Jewelry Week



