Bank ABC launches the first synthetic Digital Human using Soul Machines’ Digital DNA™ technology

/EIN News/ -- AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul Machines, a New Zealand based deep science & technology company and Bank ABC, announce “Fatema,” a fully autonomous, AI-driven Digital Human who will be an integral part of the Bank’s customer experience. The ‘digital employee’ accumulates experiences, learns, and responds to customers individually through experiential learning, adding human-like intelligence to AI. Fatema uses an AI-powered Digital Brain to engage personally with customers and will work alongside Bank ABC’s mobile-only bank team to offer a multi-faceted, personalized customer service experience.

“This is truly an exciting time for Bank ABC. We have always been committed to pushing the envelope of digital innovation in the region and are thrilled to partner with ground-breaking companies like Soul Machines. Our newly established innovation function, led by Dr. Yousif Almas, spearheaded this initiative to take the banking experience to new frontiers,” remarked Sael Al Waary, Deputy Group CEO, Bank ABC. “AI will soon be an inseparable part of our lives, as individuals and as a community at large. It will redefine the workforce and the way we do business across industries including banking and finance. We believe the sooner we recognize its potential and adopt it, the better it is.”

Fatema is the first synthetic Digital Human deployed by Soul Machines, created using the company’s Digital DNA™ technology, which allows for the production of unique, hyper-realistic interfaces that drive new ways to communicate, collaborate and cooperate. Fatema’s synthetic makeup was produced from a digital gene pool, which allowed Bank ABC to choose specific traits and attributes to develop the optimal digital human for their organization.

“It’s been a great experience working with Bank ABC to create Fatema and customize her abilities to meet the needs of their customers,” stated Greg Cross, Chief Business Officer of Soul Machines. “Designing our first Digital Human completely from our Digital DNA™ technology, we were able to quickly create Fatema for Bank ABC to provide their customer with an authentic and ideal user experience.”

Fatema embodies Bank ABC’s endeavors into the optimization of technology to offer the most efficient and engaging banking customer experience by providing a stimulating interface for communication in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Fatema’s human-like appearance offers naturalized and intuitive interactions in direct contrast to contemporary modes that involve clicking, scrolling, searching and typing, on the part of the customer.

Fatema is designed to offer a unique banking experience for Bank ABC customers and will appeal to tech-savvy individuals who have superior service expectations. In her day-to-day function, she will be involved with social media to provide the latest news and updates about the Bank and will also be available on specific digital channels where customers will be able to verbally interact with her on various subjects. Fatema will begin her employment with the bank soon.

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry and provides global innovative Wholesale Banking coverage and products that include Corporate and Financial Institutions coverage, Transaction Banking (Trade Finance and Cash Management), Project and Structured finance, Syndications, Treasury and Financial Markets products and Islamic Banking. It also provides retail banking services through its network of retail banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria. The Bank is leading the Fintech agenda in the region and hosts the Middle East and Africa Fintech Forum annually with its subsidiary Arab Financial Services.

Soul Machines™ is a ground-breaking, high-tech company of AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists, artists, and innovative thinkers, re-imagining how we will collaborate with machines. The company is the first to deliver a platform for autonomous animation using its Digital Brain. Their vision is to humanize artificial intelligence to better humanity. Soul Machines™ is now deploying the world’s first digital humans with some of the biggest corporate brands in the world in Banking and Finance, Software and Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy, and Education industries, including Mercedes Benz, Royal Bank of Scotland and ANZ Bank. For more about Soul Machines™, visit www.soulmachines.com .

For more information, please contact

Alyssa Ross, Soul Machines

media@soulmachines.com

Phone: +17322219036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.