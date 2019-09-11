Global Data Center Switch Market Will Reach USD 28.70 Billion By 2026: Says Allied Market Research

Development in cloud computing & edge computing and government regulations regarding localization of data centers propel the growth of the global data center switch market. The ethernet segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the study period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data center switch market was estimated at $12.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $28.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019–2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Development in cloud computing & edge computing and government regulations regarding localization of data centers drive the growth of the global data center switch market. On the other hand, high data center operational cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, an increase in smart computing devices is expected to create an array of opportunities in the near future.

The Ethernet segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on technology, the ethernet segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. The Infiniband segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during 2019–2026.

The ToR switch segment to rule the roost-

Based on switch type, the ToR switch segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2026. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% throughout the study period.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% by 2026.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global data center switch market report include Jupiter Networks, Ericsson, Dell EMC, Arista Networks, ZTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mellanox, Cisco, Huawei, and Extreme Networks. These market players have incorporated an array of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

