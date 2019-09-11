"Northern Rescue" Co-Creators and Showrunners Tapped to Adapt "Escape from Plauen" WWII Novel to Mini-Series, Represented by Alan Morell Creative Management Partners (CMP) Beverly Hills

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today by Creative Management Partners (CMP), Emmy-nominated Dwayne Hill and International Emmy-nominated David Cormican, the screenwriting duo behind the recently released Netflix original series Northern Rescue, have signed on to pen the circa WWII mini-series adaptation of the Escape From Plauen memoir, by author Renate Stoever.

Escape From Plauen is a true story centered around the ravages during and following the greatest war on earth as seen through the innocent eyes of 9-year-old Stoever, who grew up in Plauen, Germany. The story is her true first-hand account of life before Hitler’s defeat at Stalingrad that marked the end for Nazi Germany, through the destruction and horror caused by the wrath of the Soviet and Allied Armies.

Caught between Stalin’s advancing Communist Army in the East and the Allied march from the West, Stoever, along with the surviving women, children and elderly of Germany had no place to hide after the collapse of the Wehrmacht as the fire-bombing ravaged her home in 1944 and ‘45.

The end of the war only marked the beginning of further terror, events beyond comprehension and un-ending daily hardships suffered under the brutal hands of Soviet-occupation until Renate and her family finally escaped to the West from Communist East Germany under a rain of gun-fire on Christmas Eve, 1947.

Both Hill and Cormican, as Executive Producers, wrote three episodes each on the freshman season of Northern Rescue, with Cormican picking up the additional duties as the series show runner.

Cormican previously executive produced the International Emmy Award-nominated post-WWII mini-series Tokyo Trial for Netflix and NHK and is presently executive producing the best-selling award-winning novel Forgiveness’ adaptation to the small-screen.

Hill and Cormican will be penning all episodes planned in the mini-series adaptation.

Said Alan Morell, Agent for Escape From Plauen Author Renate Stoever: “When my valued clients Fred and Renee Stoever desired to adapt Renee’s wonderful book, Published by J. Boylston & Company Publishers Brick Tower Press to a television Mini-Series and having represented Emmy-nominated artist Dwayne Hill in our CMP Business Management Division, I was introduced by Dwayne to his writing partner, International Emmy-nominated David Cormican. Their work on the Netflix original series Northern Rescue was incredible and I felt the perfect fit for Renee and Fred. My mutual clients bonded in the direction of the Mini-Series and we are very excited to represent the package of Author and Co-Showrunners of Escape From Plauen book to TV Mini-Series.”

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and 2022 will be the 75th anniversary since Stoever escaped to her new-found freedom in the West. Stoever and her husband, Fred, presently live in New Jersey.

