HHS Awards More than $50 Million to Establish New Health Center Sites

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded more than $50 million to fund 77 health centers across 23 states, Puerto Rico, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. This funding provides operational support for new organizations to become HRSA Health Center Program grantees and for existing health centers to establish new service delivery sites.

“HHS aims to help provide all Americans with access to quality healthcare and, ultimately, improve their health. Community health centers play a vital role in that mission, and in the Trump Administration’s vision for healthcare,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Opening new community health centers and creating additional sites of care is a vital way to help expand access to care and improve the health of the nation’s underserved communities, both rural and urban.”

HRSA’s Health Center Program New Access Points funding expands access to quality health care services for vulnerable populations. The investments support the creation of service delivery sites to strengthen comprehensive primary health care services in areas where geographic, economic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care.

“This new funding will increase access to health care for more than 400,000 new patients,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Tom Engels. “HRSA's Health Center Program provides resources and services to health centers nationwide to improve access to quality health care for all, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Nearly 1,400 health centers located in every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Basin operate approximately 12,000 sites to provide accessible, affordable, quality health care services to more than 28 million people.

For more information on these awards, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/funding-opportunities/new-access-points/awards

To learn more about HRSA’s Health Center Program, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/about/index.html

To find a health center in your area, visit https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/