Teradata and Just Media Discover New Way to Measure Brand Lift

Applying Bombora’s intent data to ad campaigns shows clear brand-awareness effects

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brands that want to measure ad-campaign effectiveness should look into intent data from Bombora . That's the word today from Teradata and Just Media .



Teradata, the leader in cloud-based data and analytics, recently worked with its agency Just Media to launch a global branding campaign across traditional and digital media channels, including billboards, targeted online advertising, and social media. In an effort to validate the campaign’s effectiveness, Just Media searched for a solution beyond traditional surveys, panels, or simple online engagement metrics — and decided to apply Bombora’s intent data. Bombora’s Brand Measurement gauges the level of interest in a company brand as indicated by increased content topic consumption related to that brand.

“Teradata’s innovative marketing team wanted a new approach to measuring awareness impact,” said Just Media CEO Brandon Friesen. “We were excited to work with Bombora to help create a groundbreaking approach to brand measurement using Intent data at the core. The end result, Company Surge Score, proved a very effective way to track awareness improvement both at a general and account-level.”

To understand the normal interest level for Teradata among B2B companies, Bombora ran a Historical Buyer Journey Analysis (looking at the specific content topics that customers consumed prior to purchasing, in order to find other companies that are on a similar journey) against the topic “Teradata” for the target accounts and all other companies for six months before the campaign to establish a comparative historical baseline. An Audience Verification tag was placed on many of the paid digital media placements to measure campaign reach and frequency against those target accounts in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.

The results:

The volume of companies interested in the topic “Teradata” was consistent with the media spending patterns during the campaign. During heavy spending periods, the volume of companies interested were much higher than during lighter spending periods

Compared to the baseline, the number of companies actively interested in the topic “Teradata” dramatically increased for both target accounts and all companies during the campaign period — indicating that the campaign increased overall awareness for Teradata

For target accounts during a period of heavy media spend, there was a 78% lift in the number of target U.S. companies interested in Teradata compared to the historical baseline

in the number of target U.S. companies interested in Teradata compared to the historical baseline For all companies, after the very first week of the campaign, Teradata saw a 279% lift in the number of U.S. companies interested in Teradata compared to the historical baseline

“The importance of brand advertising cannot be understated. Nor can the difficulty in measuring its efficacy. The use of intent data to help brands see how well their ad campaigns are working marks a major step forward for the industry,” said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. “We look forward to working with companies like Teradata, Just Media, and other innovators to develop this further.”

This news first appeared in MediaPost .

About Teradata

Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere, and deliver analytics that matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence. And it’s the answer to the complexity, cost, and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com .

About Just Media

Just Media was founded in 1995 in London, England before opening its doors in San Francisco in 1996. Today, we’ve moved into bigger spaces, opened new locations and added more staff, all in service of your business. Our heritage and core is technology marketing, but we don’t live in this box. Our success stems from expanding into diverse markets and handling campaigns domestically and internationally for leading brands. Our planning is more creative because it’s grounded in hard-won experience across these markets. And our approach is more global because we bring in media experts from the countries you’re running in so we can negotiate well, deliver quickly and have the benefit of being truly local. This means that no matter which audience you need to reach, we can help you do it and do it successfully. To learn more, visit https://justmedia.com/ .

About Bombora

Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. Businesses can get a personalized and free weekly intent data alert at www.bombora.com

PRESS CONTACT

Bill Brazell

bbrazell@witstrategy.com

917-445-7316



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.