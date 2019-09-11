Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market Expected to Expand ~ US$ 720 Mn by 2029 - Persistence Market Research

The rising demand for non-invasive procedures among aging population globally, is further anticipated to surge the growth of the ultrasonic skin care devices market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a report on the ultrasonic skin care devices market, which considers the global industry analysis 2014 - 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 - 2029, and projects that the ultrasonic skin care devices market is expected to reach ~ US$ 440 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 720 Mn by the end of 2029.

Request for Sample Copy of Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27490

The presence of large number of companies is creating a healthy environment among the players. Companies with wide range of ultrasonic skin care devices are creating competitive environment for the other players in the market. The players are constantly working on developing better products to stay ahead of the pack. Companies such as Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Adore Cosmetics, Jellen Products, Inc. etc. are some of the prominent players in the market. Presence of local players including Shenzhen Bowei tech Co.ltd, Zerone Co., Ltd., and others are further likely to challenge the established companies. Thus, these conditions are inciting manufacturers to come up with more advanced and improvised ultrasonic skin care devices.

Manufacturers to Tap Opportunities in Sales through E-commerce Sites

The online availability of the ultrasonic skin care devices has created a favorable condition for the market players. Most of the companies provide the international shipping services, and therefore the devices can be ordered from anywhere globally. Many products are also available on online shopping sites such as amazon, flipkart, etc. and can be easily purchased by consumers, even in remote areas. These online websites also help in brand promotion and advertisement of ultrasonic skin care devices, thereby creating better opportunities for players.

Request customization on above report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/27490

Increasing Adoption of Home-based Skin Care Devices to Push the Market Growth

There is high demand for home care setting ultrasonic skin care devices which are user friendly and convenient to use. These ultrasonic skin care devices are cost effective and do not require any extra maintenance. Also, the procedure time for home care ultrasonic skin care devices are shorter as compared to table top devices and do not require professionals to operate. Products such as palm sonic by Adore Cosmetics, Visa boost by Philips, PureCle Dr. by Bomtech Electronics co., Ltd. continue to account major share of the manufacturers’ bottom lines. Home- based devices are easy to handle and do not require any professional assistance. These devices can be used for various applications such as skin tightening and skin rejuvenation, with better results.

Table top devices are used in hospitals and clinics, and require professional experts to operate them. The ultrasonic skin care tabletop devices are widely used to overcome several skin related problems and to perform certain procedures like face lifting, skin tightening etc. However, the cost of these ultrasonic skin care devices are high as compared to other handheld devices, thus representing a threat to the market growth. For instance, Ultherapy ultrasonic device manufactured by Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA are widely used in aesthetic clinics and has average price of US$ 70000. Such high cost of these devices are likely to act as a hindrance for the growth of the ultrasonic skin care devices market.

Purchase Full Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27490

This PMR report offers strategic analysis of some key players in the global ultrasonic skin care devices market, which include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Adore Cosmetics, Amway, Jellen Products, Inc, Shenzhen Bowei tech Co.ltd, Bomtech Electronics co., Ltd., Cryotech Nordic Ltd, Wellcomet Technology, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Leaflife Technology Co., Ltd., Grand Aespio Inc., Termosalud S.L, Ibramed, Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and IONTO Health & Beauty GmbH.

Browse Life Sciences & Transformational Health Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Laparoscopic Clip Appliers Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/laparoscopic-clip-appliers-market.asp

Breast Tissue Markers Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/breast-tissue-markers-market.asp

Bowens Disease Treatment Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/bowens-disease-treatment-market.asp

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.



Contact:

Rohit Bhisey

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.