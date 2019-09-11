Updated Media Accreditation and Pool Feed: May, Scheer, and Singh to appear at Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate, Sept. 12

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada; Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada; and Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada.

WHAT: Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate

WHERE: Citytv studios, 33 Dundas Street East, Toronto M5B 1B8

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 12 (see updated schedule below)

SCHEDULE FOR MEDIA ON-SITE:

***see updated start time below for leaders scrum***

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Media Check-In at Citytv studios, 33 Dundas Street East, Toronto M5B 1B8

Option #1 – Stand in media pits outside Citytv building to cover leader arrivals

Option #2 – Enter Citytv building and set up in media room. Will be able to watch the debate live on TV or live stream. Media room access closes at 7:30 p.m., with no in/out privileges until debate is finished Media are required to present proper identification before accreditation for entry into outdoor media pits and Citytv building



6:40 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. – Leader Arrivals

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate

9:20 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Media Check-In for Leaders Scrum

NOTE: Media who are not already on site must check in and enter the building by 9:30 p.m. to cover scrum in studio

9:40 p.m. – Leader Scrum in Citytv Studios

ADDITIONAL NOTES FOR MEDIA ON SITE:

Debate will take place in a closed studio with no audience

Media room is available on site to watch the debate live on TV or live stream. Media are asked to bring their own devices and headphones

Light refreshments to be provided in media room

Studio access will be provided to a Canadian Press pool photographer with limited access to take photos during the debate

Plug-ins will be available for audio recording of debate in English and French in the media room

Plug-ins will be available for audio recording of scrum in English

Scrum with party leaders immediately following the debate. **Wireless is not permitted in the studio, and there is no RF or live transmission use allowed in the Citytv building**

HD video feed of full debate and scrum (English) will be available only at Toronto TOC in stereo at no fee for news access only (3 minutes)

Media Contact:

