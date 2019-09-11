Updated Media Accreditation and Pool Feed: May, Scheer, and Singh to appear at Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate, Sept. 12
WHO: Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada; Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada; and Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada.
WHAT: Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate
WHERE: Citytv studios, 33 Dundas Street East, Toronto M5B 1B8
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 12 (see updated schedule below)
If you would like accreditation, please RSVP by 4 p.m. ET TODAY to Charmaine Khan at charmaine.khan@rci.rogers.com or 416.277.0450
SCHEDULE FOR MEDIA ON-SITE:
***see updated start time below for leaders scrum***
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Media Check-In at Citytv studios, 33 Dundas Street East, Toronto M5B 1B8
- Option #1 – Stand in media pits outside Citytv building to cover leader arrivals
- Option #2 – Enter Citytv building and set up in media room. Will be able to watch the debate live on TV or live stream. Media room access closes at 7:30 p.m., with no in/out privileges until debate is finished
- Media are required to present proper identification before accreditation for entry into outdoor media pits and Citytv building
6:40 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. – Leader Arrivals
8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate
9:20 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Media Check-In for Leaders Scrum
- NOTE: Media who are not already on site must check in and enter the building by 9:30 p.m. to cover scrum in studio
9:40 p.m. – Leader Scrum in Citytv Studios
ADDITIONAL NOTES FOR MEDIA ON SITE:
- Debate will take place in a closed studio with no audience
- Media room is available on site to watch the debate live on TV or live stream. Media are asked to bring their own devices and headphones
- Light refreshments to be provided in media room
- Studio access will be provided to a Canadian Press pool photographer with limited access to take photos during the debate
- Plug-ins will be available for audio recording of debate in English and French in the media room
- Plug-ins will be available for audio recording of scrum in English
- Scrum with party leaders immediately following the debate. **Wireless is not permitted in the studio, and there is no RF or live transmission use allowed in the Citytv building**
- HD video feed of full debate and scrum (English) will be available only at Toronto TOC in stereo at no fee for news access only (3 minutes)
Media Contact:
Charmaine Khan, Citytv, Charmaine.Khan@rci.rogers.com, 416.277.0450
