Global Natural Diamond Mining Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Diamonds are called diamonds in chemistry and industry. Diamonds are colorless crystals of carbon, the hardest known natural substance. Due to its high hardness and high thermal conductivity, diamond is used for sandpaper, drilling and grinding tools.Synthetic diamonds are now cheaper than their natural counterparts, so their industrial value has completely disappeared.At present, the main use of natural diamonds has been limited to jewelry and ornamental.
The Leading key players covered in this study:
De Beers, ALROSA, Dominion Diamond, Gem Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto, Stornoway Diamond, Mountain Province Diamonds, Archon Minerals, Rockwell Diamonds, Diamond Corp, Peregrine Diamonds, Tsodilo Resources, Shore Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Debswana Diamond, Koidu Holdings, Mwana Africa and more
Market split by Type:
Underground Mining
Open Pit Mining
Market split by Application:
Jewelry
Ornamental
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Natural Diamond Mining status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Natural Diamond Mining advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Key Stakeholders
Natural Diamond Mining Manufacturers
Natural Diamond Mining Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Natural Diamond Mining Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Study Coverage
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Natural Diamond Mining Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Natural Diamond Mining Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 De Beers
8.1.1 De Beers Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Diamond Mining
8.1.4 Natural Diamond Mining Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 ALROSA
8.2.1 ALROSA Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Natural Diamond Mining
8.2.4 Natural Diamond Mining Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
