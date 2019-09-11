NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official Media and Premium Sponsor for B. Riley FBR’s 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announced it will serve as an Official Media & Premium Sponsor for the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference, an invitation-only event slated to take place at the SOFITEL in Midtown New York on Oct. 3, 2019.



B. Riley FBR’s conference provides consumer, leisure, media and entertainment companies with a forum for showcasing their stories to an audience of institutional, corporate and high-net-worth investors. With a unique lineup of more than 50 publicly traded companies, the event promises to offer its attendees a rich networking-centric format and insight into the consumer and media industry through multiple tracks of management-led company presentations and facilitated one-on-one investor meetings.

NNW will again leverage its powerful financial news and content distribution network to broaden industry awareness surrounding the conference and elevate the presence of each of the participating companies via a full array of specialized corporate communications solutions. These include content curation, syndicated placement, social media, wire-grade press releases and more.

“We are very excited to expand our relationship with B. Riley FBR and serve as an Official Media & Premium Sponsor for their 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire. “The B. Riley team is a group of consummate professionals. We thoroughly enjoyed the May conference in Beverly Hills and welcome the opportunity to once again work with B. Riley FBR and participating companies in building upon their stories through our highly effective distribution platform and communications strategies.”

For more information about the 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference, visit the event website at www.brileyfbr.com/consumerconference .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition, and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content, and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

