Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enters the C-Suite: Introducing Apollos University’s Augmented Chief AI Officer (xCAIO)

Dr. Nischal Chandra, Chair, IT Department

The Center for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) at Apollos University Information Technology (IT) Department creates a C-level executive, xCAIO.

AI is virtually unstoppable and being augmented by machines is essential to the success of our careers at all levels in the future.” — Dr. Nischal Chandra

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) at Apollos University Information Technology (IT) Department creates a C-level executive, xCAIO. The xCAIO is a CAIO augmented by a virtual CAIO (vCAIO), an AI-based software agent.Dr. Nischal Chandra, the Chair of the University IT Department, will be serving as the University CAIO. Dr. Chandra launched the development of the vCAIO in January 2018, upon the inception of the CAIR. The man and machine duo will immediately undertake the application of AI to improve operational efficiency in order to deliver affordable education, world-class personalized services, and exceptional technology operations.AI is gaining traction in being applied to lower-level tactical jobs. However, the xCAIO will be also be impacting strategy and vision from the top-down. Dr. Chandra states, “We are currently experiencing a systematic occupation of our jobs by AI and its variants. AI is virtually unstoppable and being augmented by machines is essential to the success of our careers at all levels in the future”.In the initial phase, the vCAIO will gather data, generate cognitive analytics/insights, make recommendation(s), etc. However, before taking actions, Dr. Chandra will need to grant final approval. The current configuration of the decision-making power of vCAIO is limited to 49%, leaving the CAIO with 51%. The xCAIO will deliver extraordinary productivity output and contribute to the model for the machine-augmented workforce.Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology. The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology. Visit Apollos at https://apollos.edu , via email at info@apollos.edu, or call toll free 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300 for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.