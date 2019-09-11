Healthcare Fraud Detection Market to grow at 24.59% CAGR to reach 2540.29 million by 2024 - Insights on Competitive Landscape, Key strategies, and Future Opportunities: Orbis Research

Orbisresearch.com has published “Healthcare Fraud Detection Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)” research study to its database. North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term healthcare fraud detection refers to solutions that are helpful in earlier detection of errors in claim submissions, duplication of claims, etc., to minimize the healthcare spending and improve efficiency.

Growing healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness about health insurance, increasing pressure to reduce healthcare spending and improve the efficiency, and growing fraudulent activities across healthcare sector globally are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of global healthcare fraud detection market. However, the healthcare sector has been witnessing a huge number of fraud cases, done by doctors, physicians, patients, as well as medical specialists.

In the healthcare industry, several fraudulent cases done by patients may comprise the fraudulent procurement of prescription fraud, sickness certificate, and avoidance of medical charges. However, many times medical specialists are also involved in several fraudulent activities such as frauds related to prescriptions, payments of medical tests, consultations, as well as facility services.

The expenditure on the healthcare sector is growing across the world, especially in the low as well as middle-income regions. According to the 2016 WHO report, the growth in healthcare expenditure in such regions was around 6% per year and about 4% in the high-income regions. In addition to this, emerging and innovative technologies in healthcare fraud detection are likely to contribute to the global healthcare fraud detection market growth.

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection market studied was valued at USD 679.18 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2540.29 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 24.59%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the healthcare fraud detection market are rising healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of patients opting for health insurance, growing pressure to increase operations efficiency and reduce healthcare spending, and increasing fraudulent activities in healthcare.

In the Application Segment, the review of Insurance Claims is Expected to Hold the Major Share and Expected to do Same

The healthcare fraud detection solution plays a major role in the review of insurance claims, as most of the fraud cases occur while claiming the insurance. As per the estimates of the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA), health care fraud costs the United States around USD 68 billion annually. In healthcare insurance fraud, the false information is provided to a health insurance company in an attempt to have them pay unauthorized benefits to the policy holder‚ another party‚ or the service provider.

Machine learning techniques help in improving predictive accuracy, enabling loss control units to achieve higher coverage with low false-positive rates. Moreover, the quality and quantity of available data have a huge impact on predictive accuracy than the quality of the algorithm. There are various organizations across the world that aims to reduce the healthcare insurance fraud, such as Insurance Fraud Bureau of Australia (IFBA), Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA), NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA), and European Healthcare Fraud & Corruption Network (EHFCN), among others. Presence of such type of organizations is expected to create more awareness among the users, thereby leading to high demand for healthcare fraud detection solutions.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing healthcare spending, increasing healthcare IT adoption, a growing number of fraud cases. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. The Middle East & African region is anticipated to have the lowest market size, in the coming future. In terms of growth rate, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare fraud detection market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising adoption of Healthcare IT and the increasing number of fraud cases, few other smaller players are expected to enter into the market in the coming years. Some of the major players of the market are CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, EXL (Scio Health Analytics), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Mckesson are among others.

