Olis Robotics Launches Sales and Distribution Partnership with Forum Energy Technologies, Expanding Global Reach for Machine-Learning ROV Controllers

New agreement accelerates international sales of cost-saving, precision technology for subsea markets

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olis Robotics, a leader in next-generation mobile and remote robotics software, today announced a new agreement with Forum Energy Technologies, a leader in subsea products and services, for Forum to provide global sales, distribution and support of Olis ROV controllers for the offshore energy market.

The Olis Master Controller (OMC) is a next-generation controller for piloting Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) in the offshore energy industry. The controller provides both remote and local ROV operation in a user-friendly configuration that increases task efficiencies to decrease ROV operation costs.

Equipped with the Olis Core Operating System that is designed to incorporate machine perception and machine learning capabilities, the OMC saves service operators significant costs by decreasing training needs and minimizing pilot burden. The technology has already received praise from customers operating subsea vessels in the North Sea and been tested in the Gulf of Mexico and off the Brazil coast.

“The Olis Master Controller unlocks vast new opportunities for offshore energy companies to increase efficiencies, reduce human risk and greatly lower their costs,” said Don Pickering, CEO for Olis Robotics. “By partnering with Forum Energy Technologies, we are excited to accelerate bringing this transformative technology to new customers around the world.”

As featured in the August issue of OilField Technology Magazine, the controller is purpose-built for future integration of 3D visualization and autonomy capabilities to further reduce expenses and increase operational capacities in the subsea market.

“As a global market leader in underwater vehicles and technology, Forum welcomes this opportunity to offer cutting-edge robotic controls to our customers,” said Kevin Taylor, Forum’s Vice President for Subsea Vehicles. “The technology provided by Olis Robotics enables Forum to offer improvements in safety, productivity, and reliability to our existing worldwide fleet and to add additional capability to new vehicles. We are excited to work together with Olis Robotics and we look forward to future opportunities to integrate their technology with ours.”

Olis Robotics launched sales of the OMC in the third quarter of 2019. A Digital Workspace application for the OMC’s CoreOS is projected for release in the first quarter of 2020. The new application enables machine perception to produce a live 3D work environment and supports machine-learning capability integration.

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in dynamic environments from space, to subsea and the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

ABOUT FORUM: Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products include a mix of frequently replaced consumable products and highly engineered capital products that are used in the drilling, well completion, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Crystal Clarity Olis (formerly BluHaptics) 2064656887 crystal@s2spr.com



