Lans Holdings Secures Extension to Complete Acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lans Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a 180-day extension to complete the acquisition of 100% of Global Stem Cells Group Inc (GSCG).



On Friday September 6, 2019, trading in the company’s stock was suspended due to a missed communication regarding the pending delinquent annual filings. Company management has had several discussions with the SEC and has determined that an old address is the cause for the missing paperwork. The Company has agreed to enter into a settlement with the SEC, which will result in the deregistering of the Company’s shares. Company management had been working with its auditors, accounting staff and outside consultants for the past few months to bring the Company’s filings current when the Company learned of the revocation. The Company intends to now file a form 10 to reregister its common shares with the SEC and to locate a market maker to sponsor the Company in a 211 filing to reinstate trading of the Company’s shares.

“We regret the concern this put on the market, and especially the delay in communication of these events, as we had to ensure that we had accurately secured all of the necessary agreements to successfully recover from this disruption,” said Dave Christensen, CEO of Lans Holdings. “We have been working diligently on catching up all records and we are looking forward to quickly submitting a Form 10, and then closing the acquisition.”

This press release should be read in conjunction with all other filings on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Lans Holdings Inc.

Lans Holdings offers payment solutions. The Company makes it easy for sellers to start selling, and buyers to buy with confidence. The Company plans to process credit card payments online. In time, the Company hopes to be known in the industry as a secure and reliable source of payment processing. With the Company's breadth of business structure experience and technology consultants, the Company aims to help projects and companies grow.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.lans.holdings

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact: investors@lans.holdings Telephone: +1.786.789.5758



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.