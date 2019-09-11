Tamino Minerals, Inc. provides overview on Acquisitions and the overall Strategy to succeed

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) September 11, 2019, as mentioned before the Company has prepared a Business Development Plan. The company is in the process of retaining a Vice President of Corporate Development. This position will literally oversee the following tasks:



Identifying and acquiring high-quality, advanced-stage exploration projects.

Discovering early-stage opportunities that can be strategically tested and quickly progressed to key decision points.

Work as a team with the Company's Professional Geologists and Geoscientists.

Work as a team with the VP of Exploration and the Chief Financial Officer.

2019-2020 Exploration Expenditure Guidance

Exploration expenditures are planned to be 5 million in 2019-2020, including:

Amalia - $2 million

El Volcan - $1.2 million

Other Small Exploration Projects and Acquisitions - $1.8 million

We have one of the deepest project pipelines within the Mexican Mining Industry in the Precious Metals Sector, including brownfields projects near existing operations, some of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the Country of Mexico. Negotiate mutually beneficial Joint Ventures with high-quality junior exploration companies.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is an investment vehicle to monetize the combination of the Villagran’s Family Mining Projects, Mining Experience, Mining Executives and Political Relationships.

The Company will report periodically on a quarterly basis on its activities and within the Annual Report that it presented to our Shareholders. It is important to emphasize that this Department within the Company’s Executive Team is crucial in order to carry out our Business Plan successfully and responsibly.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing State in Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.