50 More Large Enterprises Select Benevity to Power Corporate Purpose Initiatives

Companies in Tech and Financial Services Industries Make Up 45% of New Clients, Including World Bank Group, Atlassian, Adobe and Western Union Foundation

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, AB , Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced that another 50 enterprise companies have selected the Benevity platform to power their corporate purpose initiatives in the first half of 2019. The new clients—which include World Bank Group, Atlassian, Adobe, Western Union Foundation and a host of others—bring more than one million additional employee users into the Benevity network.



As corporations continue to expand their purpose to be more inclusive of actions that benefit employees, customers, the environment and society at large, they are turning to Benevity for help scaling their CSR, employee engagement and community investment programs. Of note, Benevity has seen a 29 percent uptick in the number of new clients in the finance and technology sectors this year. Reasons for growth in these sectors varies by company, with a few common components: the need for a reliable, global, scalable, enterprise solution that can help these companies drive meaningful impact for their business and their communities.

“Atlassian pledges one percent of employee time, product, equity and profit towards Atlassian Foundation causes each year,” said Shiela Ladroma, Atlassian Foundation Program Manager. “Now, thanks to Benevity, we are able to engage our employees more deeply by providing a platform where Atlassians can instantly share volunteering initiatives for any cause they care about. Since launching last month there’s been a 77 percent participation rate across our global offices including the US, Australia, Amsterdam, India and the Philippines.”

“Benevity is on a mission to help companies transform their CSR programs for the modern era by making their efforts more global, inclusive, streamlined and employee-driven,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “Our clients seek technological innovation, yes, but they are also hungry for advice and insight about how to successfully evolve and scale their initiatives. As we continue to prove ourselves as a trusted and reliable partner for inspirational, progressive companies who lead in corporate purpose, the reach of our platform continues to grow, creating a network effect that makes a cultural impact.”

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 20 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 3.5 billion dollars in donations and 17 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 200,000 charities worldwide.

