CannabisNewsWire Announces Collaboration with Fifth Annual New West Summit as Gold Sponsor and Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), an information service specializing in cannabis, today announces its partnership with New West Summit (NWS5), one of the leading conferences in cannabis technology. The two-day event will return to San Francisco on Oct. 10 – 11, 2019.



This year, the chosen conference venue will be the Bespoke Event Center, which is nestled in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. Guests will enjoy fabulous city views, stunning architecture and a location within walking distance to iconic locations like Dragon Gate and the San Francisco Bay. This memorable venue is fitting for such a memorable event.

Known as THE cannabis tech conference, New West Summit is a carefully curated experience. There will be over 100 speakers, including Killer Mike, GRAMMY award-winning artist; Alicia Silverstone, NYT best-selling author; and Paul Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Pantry Food Co. There will also be more than 50 exhibitors available for guests to explore, networking events to foster long-term business relationships, as well as the Leafwire Pitch Slam, which involves cannabis start-up companies competing in front of industry professionals for a cash prize.

“We are glad to support New West Summit and serve as a key sponsor for this well-respected cannabis conference,” says Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “With 5,000 key syndication outlets, as well as high-performing social media channels that actively attract enthusiasts in this quickly growing space, we are already generating buzz with our carefully crafted content. We are passionate about the future of cannabis and believe the New West Summit offers high-value opportunities for us and other participants.”

The re-imagined conference format is created with the future in mind. The New West Summit is designed to bring together professionals from cannabis, business, media and technology and its venue provides an ideal space for new ideas and connections.

“We’re excited to be working directly with CannabisNewsWire and its team of experts to raise the visibility of our fifth annual event,” said Jim McAlpine, Founder & Executive Director of New West Summit. “Their unique approach and long list of connections not only benefit the conference as a whole, but make this partnership a great fit. We are pleased to be working together with CannabisNewsWire to forward the future of the cannabis industry.”

Additional information about the fifth annual New West Summit, as well as registration details, is available at https://newwestsummit.com/ and https://newwestsummit.com/get-tickets/ .

