BenchPrep Announces Joe Miller as New Vice President of Learning Design & Strategy

Veteran EdTech Executive Brings Digital Learning Expertise to BenchPrep’s Growing Team

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training companies, today announced the appointment of Joe Miller as its Vice President of Learning Design & Strategy (“LD&S”). Miller is responsible for overseeing BenchPrep’s LD&S team, which creates program designs and delivers the most optimal learning experience for BenchPrep customers through the company’s learning platform.



Prior to joining BenchPrep, Miller spent 12 years in the EdTech space which included positions at Cengage and Encyclopaedia Britannica with a focus on expanding and transforming digital learning platforms. Miller has helped organizations make these platforms scalable and create more revenue opportunities with his wide-ranging expertise that includes product development, product management, content delivery, and customer marketing.

The LD&S team is the operational department that takes existing instructional and assessment content from BenchPrep’s customers and repackages it to create an effective and engaging learning experience. With Miller at the helm, the team will now be expanding its responsibilities to engage and consult with clients throughout the entire customer lifecycle (pre-sales, implementation, and post-launch). By doing so, Miller’s team will be helping to expedite the sales cycle and expand existing partnerships.

“We are thrilled to have Joe join BenchPrep as our Vice President of LD&S,” said Ujjwal Gupta, COO of BenchPrep. “Joe’s expertise in the digital learning space will amplify our mission to elevate integrated learning experiences by incorporating best practices in learning science and design through the application of actionable intelligence. He’s the perfect fit for our team as we continue to grow our footprint in the education and training markets.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be joining the BenchPrep team and help the organization further penetrate the digital learning space,” said Miller. “We have an opportunity to help shape the future of digital learning. I’m looking forward to applying my passion and experience in this area to ultimately offer our customers’ learners the most effective and engaging learning experiences possible.”

BenchPrep has seen tremendous growth in revenue, customers and employee count over the last few years. In 2019, the company announced its series C round of funding for $20M led by Jump Capital and Owl Ventures.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

