Increasing Military Demand is Boosting the Global Explosives Market Growth

Explosive materials, when released, are reactive substances that produce large amounts of energy in the form of heat, sound, pressure and light. The type of explosives and their raw materials overlap with different chemical compositions, and the behavior is determined by how they are stimulated (blow and spark) and subjected to various conditions of usage. An explosive composition is classified based on the speed at which the materials react. The low explosive materials are used as a propellant, where the materials have a confined detonation and burn at a slower rate, for example, gunpowder and pyrotechnics (firewoks). The primary explosives, also called as initiators, will explode when subjected to the heat or shock, for example, lead azide. The high explosives usually explode at a faster rate with the help of the proper primary explosives, for example, dynamite and acetone peroxide.

The explosives find application mostly in the industrial sector, such as mining and construction, owing to the rise in infrastructure development and mining activities – especially coal mining – across the world. The increase in military spending and the rise in the usage of pyrotechnic explosives in the consumer and entertainment industries across the globe are also driving the growth of the explosives market. Another important application area for the explosives market is the defense sector of any country. Amid rising geo political tensions all over the world, every country is looking to be prepared for a worst-case scenario. This in turn is leading to increased military spending that stems from rising government spending toward strengthening military forces for acquiring necessary weapons, thereby fuelling demand for explosives. In contrast, fluctuations in the price of raw material along with the government regulations are hampering the growth of this market.

Some of the leading countries in the explosives market include China, the United States, India, Australia and Russia; these leading countries account for more than 70% of the market. The recovery of infrastructure renovation and reconstruction in developed regions such as North America and Europe is another factor augmenting the growth of this market. The rise in infrastructure development activity as well as mining in developing regions, especially in China, India and Brazil, are also driving the growth of the explosives market.

The global market for explosives will grow from nearly $23.8 billion in 2017 to $31.2 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the period of 2017-2022. It is followed by North America with $REDACTED billion and Europe with $REDACTED billion, South America with $REDACTED billion and the Middle East and Africa with $REDACTED billion. The mining sector dominated the explosives market in terms of the market share due to its enormous industry and the gradual growth of the mining market since 2014. The explosives market for mining is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of more than REDACTED%, and the mining sector also held the highest share of consumption of explosives and its related ancillaries as compared to the other end users. Although the mining sector held the highest share, the highest growth is exhibited by the construction sector, due to the rise in construction and infrastructure development activities for industries, buildings,seaports, airports and mega constructio ns across the globe.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for explosives and analyses of global market trends, based on historical data from 2015 and 2016 market conditions, using 2016 as the base year. Forecasts data is provided for 2017 to 2022 as well as for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through this period.

The report provides information about technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that impact the market. Further, it explains the dynamics of the global explosives market and current trends within the industry.

The report covers end-user markets, such as mining, industrial and pyrotechnics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global explosives market.

Report Includes:

- 71 data tableas and 31 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for explosives

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Market breakdown by types, technology, and application

- Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends affecting the market

- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Discussion of end user markets, such as mining, industrial, and pyrotechnics

