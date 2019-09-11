President Lourenço calls on Africa to facilitate investments

Brazzaville, ANGOLA, September 11 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, defended the need for the continent to find solutions to overcome the hesitation of international investors in entering African markets.,

According to the Angolan statesman, it is paramount to tackle the reasons that make investors channel timidly their financial resources to African countries, despite the immense potential of the continent in terms of natural resources.

The Angolan President was delivering a speech at the opening of the fifth gathering dubbed “African Investment Forum (AIF5)”, an initiative which he commended.

João Lourenço reminded the audience about the general objective perception the world has about the continent, which demands the adoption of a business environment that encourages the investors.

The event, which is to end this Thursday, is being jointly organised by the authorities of Congo, China and the World Bank.

He recognised that in the last decade China has been providing a crucial support to African countries.

“It is natural that we’ve decided to hold meetings in this format in whose ambit we try to engage in a profound reflection about the relations between both parties (Africa and China) aimed their improvement”, underscored the Angolan president.

The first African Investment Forum (AIF1) took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in June 2015.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.