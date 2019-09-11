Global Food Contact Papers Market 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Food Contact Papers Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Food or edibles, during processing, production, preparation, storing, serving and eventual consumption meets many articles and materials. These materials, which meet food or other edibles are known as Food Contact Materials (FCMs). Food contact paper is commonly used for food packaging, for example, for bakery products, fruits, liquids and beverages, and takeout food. The global food contact paper market has progressed owing to the compliance with regulations by food & beverage companies. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the importance of food contact paper is also helping the market to grow. The North America region is expected to retain the leading position during the forecast period.

This is attributed to a large key industry players and early adoption in the region. The Europe region is also expected to follow North America region in terms of market size. The region is expected to be driven by the increased demand for fresh food and bakery products, with countries like U.K., and Germany contributing a bulk of the revenue. Other regions are expected to hold a fragment of the market share.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anchor Packaging

Ball Corporation

Bischof + Klein

Sharp Packaging

Mondi Group

International Paper Co

Burrows Paper

Nordic Paper Holding AB

Huntsman

Georgia-Pacific

DuPont

SGS SA

Intertek Group

The global Food Contact Papers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Food Contact Papers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Contact Papers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Food Contact Papers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Food Contact Papers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Poly Coated Paper

Non-Poly Coated Paper

Segment by Application

Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Other.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

