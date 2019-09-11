Global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been Published.
In many cases, organizations are unable to control all aspects of the business process internally, and engineering research and development outsourcing refers to external service providers that assign specific business processes such as engineering research and development to the same expert. This report focuses on the global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Altran Technologies
Alten Group
HCL Enterprise
Bertrandt
TCS
Wipro
Akka Technologies
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mechanic
Embedded IT
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Automobile
Aviation
Telecom
Railway
Software and Internet
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
To analyze global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
