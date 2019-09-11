Vodafone Group and Kaltura Further Extend Partnership to Deliver a Multi-country Telco-grade Cloud TV Service

Kaltura Supports Expansion of Vodafone TV to New Countries, including Greece, Romania and Portugal.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK and New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, announced today that its Kaltura Cloud TV technology is supporting the launch of Vodafone TV in Greece, Romania and Portugal, joining Spain and Italy.

The service is a multi-country telco-grade TV service that relies on a single common cloud-based platform that allows Vodafone OpCos to launch the market-leading Vodafone TV service within their countries. As Kaltura introduces service upgrades, new features and innovation to the global Vodafone TV service, they easily become available to all markets. With the single cloud-based platform, deployment of Vodafone TV in a new country now takes as little as seven months to launch.

“What an honor it is to continue our long-standing partnership with Vodafone, and to see how Vodafone TV is now scaling to support all the TV requirements of new markets around the world,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Our shared vision with Vodafone for aggregating all the linear, VOD and OTT content consumers want into a unified and personalized TV experience across all screens is coming to life.”

Vodafone TV is the most advanced multi-tenant Cloud TV service in the world, with continuous innovation, new features and expanding footprint. The service is setting a new standard in the world of cloud tv functionality, with advanced capabilities such as deep-linking with third-party OTTs and other local content sources in each country, as well as a unique “kids mode” enabled at the set-top-box level.

“Vodafone TV is proving that by combining the reliability, security and scalability of pay-TV together with the agility, economics and functionality of OTT, telcos can launch competitive cloud TV services at scale. We wanted to be first out of the blocks with a new genre of cloud-based TV service that could be easily and cost-effectively replicated and launched in new Vodafone markets,” said Wolfgang Zeller, Head of Video Centre of Excellence at Vodafone. “With Kaltura we were able to launch a next generation Cloud TV solution that was fast to market, more cost effective and most importantly increased our subscribers’ NPS. We are continuously impressed by how Kaltura’s technology, expertise and Cloud TV track record accelerate our joint vision for the future of TV.”

To see a live demo of Vodafone TV, come to the Kaltura stand B41 in Hall 2 at IBC Show in Amsterdam, September 13-17, 2019.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

