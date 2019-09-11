Siyata Mobile Announces US County Increases Uniden® UV350 Purchase Order to Over $1.0 Million

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received an additional purchase order from its first US customer to equip their fleet of yellow school buses with its Uniden ® UV350 , bringing the total order to over $1MM.

Furthermore, the county will begin trialing the UV350 in additional first responder verticals within the county to benefit from unified communication on a dedicated first responder nationwide cellular network. This is a key feature of the UV350 in-vehicle cellular device which allows different first responder groups to instantly communicate with each other at the push of a button. Additionally, by creating smaller dedicated Push-to-Talk (PTT) groups, mission-critical communication does not get lost in the clutter of large or multiple group conversations, which can take away or be distracting from the important tasks at hand.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “A major selling point of the UV350 is its nationwide coverage and the ability for various first responder groups to instantly communicate with one another on the same network. This additional order and the commitment to start trials across a variety of first responder groups demonstrates that after our device has been put to work in the field on a large scale, the benefits of an all-in-one communication device is strongly resonating within the first responder community.”

Roughly 480,000 yellow school buses transport the future of America and are considered a place of refuge and evacuation in times of emergency. However, communication will often be lost with the driver when a bus drives outside of traditional land mobile radio (LMR) network coverage area, putting the children, evacuees, and other passengers at further risk. The UV350, supported by a carrier-grade network, not only has nationwide coverage but also allows first responder groups from different agencies and jurisdictions to communicate seamlessly with each other during large scale responses.

Supported by a nationwide and dedicated first responder cellular network, the Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first and only in-vehicle LTE smartphone with mission-critical sound quality, carrier-grade PTT, voice, text, video, and data applications built into a single device, equipping first responders with the immediate response tools they need to protect the ones they serve.

New data from VDC Research estimates there are ~17M first responder and commercial vehicles in the United States alone. The continuous migration from land mobile radio to Push-to-Talk comes from various influences, including the increasing number of Push-to-Talk communications users, demand for broadband data applications, and the cost of land-mobile-radio equipment and infrastructure.

UV350 features include:

LTE high-speed data;

5.5-inch widescreen light-emitting diode (LED) display for easy monitoring;

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear, extra-loud sound quality;

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery;

Extended cellular and Global Positioning System (GPS) coverage with external antenna included;

Push-to-talk over cellular ensures instant communication at the push of a button.

About the Uniden® UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden® UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single vehicle mounted device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



