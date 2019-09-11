BioRestorative Therapies Announces New Initiative to Target Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company") (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has expanded its “off-the-shelf” brown adipose derived stem cell therapeutic pipeline to target polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is the most common reproductive endocrine disease, and can often lead to infertility, with up to 5 million patients in the United States.



PCOS is difficult to manage and the current standard of care, including lifestyle changes and multi-line medications, may be moderately effective and unable to address long-term risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and psychiatric problems.

The Company hopes that its novel platform technology, using brown adipose derived stem cells, will become an emerging therapy for PCOS. The mechanisms of action involve both metabolic remodeling and endocrine secretions of the transplanted brown adipocytes that target both the PCOS metabolic symptoms as well as endocrine dysregulation.

Collectively existing literature and the Company’s research and development supports transplanting metabolically active brown adipocytes (particularly with high level secretion of endocrine factors, such as adiponectin) to potentially improve or cure PCOS.

“Women’s health issues have been traditionally underserved,” said Mark Weinreb, CEO of BioRestorative Therapies. “And we are focusing on a potential therapeutic to address the needs of female patients who suffers from this prevalent disorder.”

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, whether the Company will be able to consummate the private placement and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the private placement and those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Email: ir@biorestorative.com



