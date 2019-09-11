Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces it will be attending the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA from September 13-16th, 2019.



“The HFSA’s Annual Scientific Meeting is a premier venue to increase awareness and utilization of Daxor’s blood volume diagnostic test with key thought leaders and decision makers focused on heart failure research and patient care,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Our innovative BVA technology has been shown to reduce heart failure readmissions by 56% and mortality by over 80%. We look forward to sharing this landmark data with clinicians and how simple, objective quantification of volume status and composition leads to better informed treatment strategies resulting in significantly better patient outcomes.”

The Company will be located at Booth 801 in the main exhibit hall.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

