Cytta and FIZUAS Form Strategic Partnership through VAR Agreement

Lubbock, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, September 11, 2019 – Cytta Corp (OTCPINK:CYCA), the purveyor of the paradigm shifting SUPR™ compression technology, today announced a strategic partnership through a primary VAR Agreement with FIZUAS. FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone Unmanned Aerial Systems) is a trusted provider of remote UAS communication, information and IT solutions nationwide.



This partnership adds Cytta’s proprietary SUPR™ compression technology to FIZUAS’s extensive UAS remote communications systems integration capabilities. It enables FIZUAS to create proprietary solutions for traditional and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) systems by offering extreme high-resolution video/image delivery capabilities. By marketing and deploying Cytta SUPR™ compression solutions, FIZUAS is offering its customers a new and far more advanced information delivery strategy while drastically improving operations and efficiency.

This Agreement gives Cytta and FIZUAS a pivotal position in accelerating the provision of proprietary UAS communication solutions and professional services to Public Safety, First Responder, Energy, Agriculture and Oil and Gas customers. It also serves as a catalyst to driving new growth and market penetration of the nearly $50B market for information, surveillance, and security communications marketplace.

“Many of our customers are searching for new ways to increase their UAS utilization capability for their surveillance, information gathering and remote communications needs. Customers are looking to FIZUAS to not only better utilize information collected, but provide advanced technology paired, with AI, that provides better utilization of available network capability. The partnership with Cytta is a crucial step towards our objective of becoming the leading information collection and data utilization solutions provider,” said Mr. Christopher Camelio, Vice President, FIZUAS. “Cytta, their SUPR™ compression, and innovative technical integration team, are an ideal partner to help us fulfill our customers’ needs in today’s data and information focused world.”

“FIZUAS and their exceptionally talented team are a pioneering UAS operations and service provider. They bring a wealth of experience, credibility, and strategic thinking that complements our technology and our team. The relationship with FIZUAS represents a powerful opportunity for Cytta to significantly speed integration of our technology to multiple clients across the Security, Public Safety, Energy, Oil and Gas and Agriculture industries. FIZUAS’s focus on providing sUAS communication solutions to existing and new customers combined with our video/image compression technology, will allow the new team’s innovators to immediately serve a broad range of customers,” says Gary Campbell, CEO, Cytta Corp.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. is in the business of imagineering, developing and securing and marketing disruptive and paradigm shifting compression technologies. Cytta Corp. has created and is marketing the first miniaturized and productized version of a Video/Image Compression system integrating the SUPR™ compression technology. Cytta is now introducing Version 2 of the SUPRTech™ compression technology now combined with a revolutionary computer capability in its new series of operational systems. Cytta has commenced initial client deliveries of its integrated Version 2 SUPRTech™ system. Learn more at www.cytta.com .

About FIZUAS

FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone-Unmanned Aircraft Systems) is a full life-cycle drone and small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) company, utilizing AI, in the security, public safety, energy, oil and gas and agriculture industries. sUAS programs have many benefits, ranging from increased safety, decreased costs, and improved efficiency. FIZUAS team members offer expert systems design, consultation, preventative maintenance programs, training, and education. FIZUAS offers both in-person and online consultation service with industry leading experts. From Oil & Gas Pipelines and Pads, Police, Fire and Safety, Energy Grid Infrastructure, and Agriculture, our industry solutions leverage the best technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now best in class compression software solutions delivering startling results to your business. Learn more at www.FIZUAS.com









