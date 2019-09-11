Global Smart Airports Market to Experience Noticeable Growth Due to Increasing Passenger Traffic

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Airports - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” To Its Research Database

The primary goal behind developing and constructing smart airports is to make systems and processes that are digitally equipped as well as organized in regard to efficiency and connectivity. Add to this, it also aids the system to permeate intelligence and enhance the level of accessibility. A smart airport system comprises solutions, components, services, and devices that help optimize and supports in the utilization of airways infrastructure for the implementation of advanced functioning.

The report published in WGR on the global smart airports market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the smart airports market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The global smart airport market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising customer traffic for flights, imperative need for real-time information, and the need to upgrade the check-in service. However, strikingly severe governmental policies concerning the development of new airports can hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global smart airports market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like QinetiQ Group PLC, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., Japan Radio Company Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Siemens AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., T Systems International GmbH, Control4 Corporation, Indra Siestma S.A., Tyco International PLC, Sabre Airline Solutions Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Secom Co., Ltd. and Ingersoll Rand Solutions.

Market Segmentation

The global smart airports market has been segmented in terms of services, solutions, technologies, and applications.

On the basis of solutions, the market covers the following segments: landside, airside, and terminal side.

In terms of technologies, the market for smart airports comprises Endpoint Devices, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control, Communication Systems, and other technologies. Among the mentioned segments, the communication systems segment is expected to garner significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing need for real-time information and the adoption of smart technologies for horizontal flow communications by airports between the end-users and dissimilar systems.

On the basis of services, the market includes Smart Transport and Parking Services, Smart Business-to-Business Services Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services, Smart Workplace Service, Smart Airport Processes, and others.

By application, the market divides into core operations and aeronautical operations.

Regional Analysis

The global smart airports market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific regional market for smart airports is expected to grow over the forecast period with the highest CAGR percentage. The growth of the regional market is due to the growth of the existing airports herein and the upcoming new green-field airport development projects ongoing. Elsewhere, the North American and Europe regions are also gaining positive growth results. This is due to the established infrastructure and the advancement of technologies herein.

