Global Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Market Briefing, Q3 2019

The third quarter forecast update demonstrates yet another marginal global downgrade to industry projections, indicative of persistent macroeconomic weakness and still shaky consumer sentiment as a result. Long-term untapped potential globally remains significant. However, structural changes that shape consumer demand, coupled with potential risks of recession and global downturn, signal the need to prepare for the headwinds in the short to medium term and assess strategies accordingly.



Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Briefing Q3 2019 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



