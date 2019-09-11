Global Water Purifiers Market Report 2019: Market Stood at $37.36 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.74% During 2019-2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology, By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water purifiers market stood at $37.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during 2019-2028 to reach $ 103.12 billion by 2028, owing to rising incidences of water borne diseases coupled with growing demand for safe and clean water across the globe.



Increasing water pollution due to continuous industrial expansion and unmonitored waste discharge into water sources is deteriorating the quality of water. With rising health concerns among consumers, the demand for water purifiers is expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period. Among end-user segment, residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to increasing population and growing domestic demand for safe drinking water.



The researchers calculated the global water purifiers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companies' value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years.



This information was gathered by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Some of the major players in the global water purifiers market are Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Ltd (China), Coway Co. Ltd. (Korea), Unilever PLC (UK), Eureka Forbes Ltd (India), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), A. O. Smith Corporation (US), 3M Purification Inc (US) and Blue Filters Group (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors affecting purchase decision

4.2. Challenges/unmet needs



5. Global Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (UV, Media & Membrane)

5.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Region)

5.4. Global Water Purifiers Market Regional Analysis

5.4.1. Asia-Pacific Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.1.1. By Value

5.4.1.1.2. By Volume

5.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.1.2.1. By Technology

5.4.1.2.2. By End User

5.4.1.2.3. By Country

5.4.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Product Benchmarking

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Unilever PLC

8.2.2. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

8.2.3. Coway Co., Ltd.

8.2.4. Eureka Forbes Limited

8.2.5. Kent RO Systems Ltd.

8.2.6. Culligan International Company

8.2.7. A. O. Smith Corporation

8.2.8. Blue Filters Group

8.2.9. 3M Purification Inc.

8.2.10. LG Electronics Inc.



