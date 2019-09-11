Global Gamification Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Ambition, BI Worldwide, Hoopla Software, Microsoft, SAP

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification Market by Application, End-users, Need, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global market to grow at a CAGR of over 30%, 2019-2023



The gamification market analysis considers sales from both consumer-driven application and enterprise-driven application. In 2018, the consumer-driven application segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as customer engagement and satisfaction will play a significant role in the consumer-driven application segment to maintain its market position. Global gamification market report also looks at factors such as increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, increased adoption of gamification-based corporate learning, and increasing implementation of customer-centric business model. However, uncertainties in the lack of awareness and inconsistency, availability of in-house gamification solution, and continuous change in IT training modules may hamper the growth of the milk chocolate industry over the forecast period.



Global Gamification Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning



E-learning helps organizations to cut down on operating cost and increase profits. Gamification in e-learning evokes game-like reactions and increase learner engagement. It improves information retention, motivation, and productivity. This increase in adoption of gamification in e-learning will lead to the expansion of the global gamification market.



Integration of Advanced Technologies in Gamification Solutions



Gamification solution providers are integrating advanced technologies, such as AI, into their software to provide real-time tracking of data and improve organizations' operational efficiency. This AI technology also helps in understanding the employee workflows, collect and use data about individual employees, and gather feedback via chatbots. This use of AI in gamification is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global gamification market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification manufacturers, that include Ambition, BI WORLDWIDE, Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE.



Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



