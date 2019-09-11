Global Gas Scrubber Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024: Focus on Ejector-Venturi Scrubber, Vent Gas Scrubber System, Scrubber-Separator System, Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Scrubber Market By Product Type (Ejector-Venturi Scrubber; Scrubber-Separator System), By Application (Industrial Application, Control Air Pollution; Industrial Odor Control & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas scrubber market was valued at $ 737 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach $ 1.1 billion by 2024.



Growth in the market is led by rising concern among people towards reducing emission of toxic gases. A gas scrubber is a waste gas treatment device that uses liquid to capture and remove pollutants from industrial exhaust gases. The process involves dispersion of atomized liquid into a stream of exhaust gas. The liquid droplets adhere to the solid particulates in the gas and settle at the bottom of the equipment from where they are collected for disposal. Gas scrubbers are used as a method of reducing harmful gas emissions.



Stringent air quality monitoring policies by government in developed as well as developing countries is fueling the growth of the global gas scrubbers market. Moreover, the focus towards reducing operating expenditure (OPEX) in industrial set-ups is further bolstering the market growth due to the simple maintenance of gas scrubbers.



However, slowdown in the marine industry is posing a challenge for the global gas scrubbers market. Due to the slowdown, the shipbuilders are moving towards cost cutting, which is leading to a reduction in maintenance budget. This would discourage the installation of new scrubbing systems and investment in proper maintenance of the existing scrubber systems.



In terms of application, the global gas scrubbers market is categorized into control air pollution, industrial odor control, biogas desulphurization, industrial application and bio-filtration. Of all, Industrial application category dominates the global gas scrubbers market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. Compact installation, very high disposal output and simple maintenance of gas scrubbers has resulted in increasing adoption of gas scrubbers among various industries.



Some of the major companies operating in the global gas scrubber market are Alstom, Wahlco, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours And Co., Termokimik Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Balcke Duerr GMBH among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Ejector-Venturi Scrubber; Vent Gas Scrubber System; Scrubber-Separator System; Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Control Air Pollution; Industrial Odor Control; Biogas Desulphurisation; Industrial Application; Bio-Filtration)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type; By Application; By Region)



6. Europe Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country



7. Asia-Pacific Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country



8. North America Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country



9. Middle East and Africa Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country



10. South America Gas Scrubber Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Alstom SA

13.3.2 Alfa Laval

13.3.3 Dow Chemical Company

13.3.4 Wahlco, Inc.

13.3.5 E.I. Dupont DE Nemours And Co

13.3.6 Termokimik Corporation

13.3.7 Donaldson Company, Inc.

13.3.8 Balcke Duerr GMBH

13.3.9 AE & E Lentjes GMBH

13.3.10 Clyde Bergemann EEC

13.3.11 Johnson Matthey



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfd1v5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.