Hedge fund Livermore Partners adds to its Advisory Board - Names David Gould

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. David Gould is currently a member of the Board of Directors of LetterOne Holdings, a member of the LetterOne’s Treasury Board of Directors and is a member of its Investment and Risk Committee. David also serves in an executive capacity as COO of LetterOne Holdings since 2014. LetterOne is an international investment business with over $23 Billion of assets under management and is focused on investment in the Energy, Retail, Health and Technology sectors.



David formerly held a number of positions at PwC from 1992 to 2000 and at Alfa Group Consortium from 2000 to 2014 where he served in an executive capacity and where he was as a board member at Alfa Banking Group (Russia’s largest private bank) and at LSE-listed X5 Retail Group (Russia’s largest food retailer).

He qualified as a CPA in 1992 and is a CFA charter holder since 1999. He has a BA (honors) from Colgate University (1991) and holds an MBA-MSc from Northeastern University (1992).

David Neuhauser, Livermore Partners Managing Director and Founder:

"David is a strong leader with unique skills that will add significant value. He provides Livermore Partners strong financial acumen as well as an opportunistic mindset to investing. David’s long history and deep industry knowledge will be extremely helpful as we navigate the current macro landscape.”

For further information, please contact:

David Neuhauser

Managing Director

David@Livermorepartners.com

(847) 691-5307



About Livermore Partners:

Livermore Partners is an alternative asset investment manager servicing high-net worth individuals, institutional investors, and private-equity sponsors based in Northbrook, Illinois. Our focus is Energy, Industrials, and Financials. We invest using a deep-value opportunistic approach and work diligently to help extract value in portfolio companies.

For more information, please visit: www.livermorepartners.com



