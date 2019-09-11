Emerald Health Therapeutics Forms Partnership With HelloMD to Continue Expanding its Medical Cannabis Patient Program

New partner-integrated platform to further streamline patient access to medical advice, enhancing Emerald’s patient experience and driving medical expansion

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF), a Canadian licenced producer of medicinal and recreational cannabis products, and HelloMD, a leading online cannabis healthcare company, have announced a partnership to further streamline and enhance Emerald’s patient onboarding experience.



As part of this new partnership, Emerald has integrated HelloMD's industry-leading turnkey virtual services and patient onboarding solutions into its program for medical cannabis patients. Patients are offered 7 days-a-week access to independent, practitioner-led advice regarding medical cannabis. Interested patients connect securely online with a licensed practitioner, and the process is free of charge for patients who use the online service via Emerald’s website.

“Emerald’s team is led by life sciences professionals who firmly believe that putting patient needs first is an integral part of our core values. Our new partnership with HelloMD further enhances our already first-rate onboarding experience, thereby leading to better outcomes and service for our valued patients,” said Riaz Bandali, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. “Over the last twelve months, we have seen significant growth in the medical segment of our business, as more patients become aware of the diverse, high-quality products we offer. We expect this growth to further accelerate through our new partnership with HelloMD.”

Since its launch in 2015, HelloMD’s propriety platform has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between medical cannabis patients and licensed practitioners.

“In today’s post-legalization climate, it is more important than ever that patients considering medical cannabis have convenient access to a thorough consult with a licensed practitioner,” said Megan Henderson, Director, Marketing & Business Development for Canada at HelloMD. “We understand that barriers to entry still remain for qualified patients seeking solutions, hence our focus on user-friendly technology, real-time customer service and working closely with a patient-first organization like Emerald Health,” Henderson added.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.



Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products, with strategic initiatives focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and soft gel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms operation in British Columbia has reached its full run-rate annual production of approximately 75,000 kg in its first 1.1 million square-foot greenhouse Delta 3 operation; its second 1.1 million square-foot greenhouse is planned to be in full production by the end of 2020. Emerald’s two wholly-owned facilities in Quebec, a high-quality indoor growing and processing facility, and in British Columbia, an organic greenhouse and outdoor operation, are completing construction and are working toward final licensing extension. Emerald has also contracted for approximately 1,200 acres of hemp annually in 2019 to 2022 with the objective of extracting low-cost CBD. Its team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing.

