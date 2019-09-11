Valsoft Enters the Aviation Vertical With the Acquisition of Commsoft OASES

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valsoft Corporation Inc. (“Valsoft”), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Communications Software (Airline Systems) Limited (Commsoft OASES), a leader in the aviation engineering and maintenance software market, based in Tiptree, UK.



Communications Software (Airline Systems) Limited, which was founded as a software house in 1971, won its first airline contract in 1975 with industry innovator Laker Airways in the UK, leading to the launch of the predecessor to OASES (Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System) the following year. Since its first association with the airline industry more than 40 years ago, Commsoft has been continually developing its MRO IT system, now called OASES - a process that has been shaped in large part by feedback from its clients.

Gary Pollak, James Stock, David Pusey and Nick Godwin are extremely proud of the company they have built along with their employees, and are optimistic about the company’s future. “In Valsoft, we have found a cultural fit and an entrepreneurial team that we confidently believe will be able to help Commsoft continue to grow and evolve. We are confident our customers are in good hands, benefiting from a team of dedicated and passionate aviation professionals, as well as the backing of a larger software organization,” said Gary Pollak.

The directors will remain involved to ensure a smooth transition, while Nick Godwin will continue to lead the company as Managing Director. The company will continue to develop and support OASES, as well as all other products and services, providing a robust software solution to customers.

“This acquisition is a milestone in Valsoft’s growth. We are entering a new and exciting vertical, with a business that has a long history of providing high-quality, mission-critical solutions. We plan to invest tens of millions in the aviation software space through additional acquisitions and the development of complementary technologies. As such, this will further build on Commsoft’s reputation of customer success. We welcome the Commsoft team, clients and partners to our family and look forward to years of prosperous growth,” said Stephane Manos , head of M&A and co-founder of Valsoft. “We will do our utmost to ensure that the directors’ legacy thrives and that customers continue to benefit from world class products and support.”

About Commsoft:

Communications Software's OASES (Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System) is among the most successful aviation engineering and maintenance systems in the world. With more than 130 aviation customers supported in some 55 countries across six continents, including national carriers, third party maintainers, regional carriers, leasing companies, cargo specialists, charter operators and specialist rotable stockists based in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia, we have a very broad experience with all areas of aviation maintenance support. https://commsoft.aero

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. On average, companies acquired by Valsoft have experienced growth north of 25% in the 18 months post-acquisition, all the while seeing steady improvement in terms of customer satisfaction (as measured by the Net Promoter Score). Unlike Private Equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel & Aude Florin, Legal Counsel, and by Russel Shear and Christophe Robert of Edwin Coe LLP. HSKS Greenhalgh acted as the exclusive corporate finance advisor to the selling shareholders of Commsoft OASES on this transaction. The selling shareholders of Commsoft OASES were represented by Martyn Brierly and William Bowler of Flint Bishop LLP.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://commsoft.aero and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

Media relations: Leeja Murphy, Agence Pink

leeja@agencepink.com 514-213-0045



