ThinkHR Launches First-Ever Living Handbook Specifically Developed for Professional Employer Organizations

Technology-Driven Employee Handbook for PEOs Provides Compliance, Customization and Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkHR , a leader in human and data powered HR services, announced today the next generation of its Living Handbook, the only dynamic, automated employee handbook solution on the market. Developed in collaboration with leading PEO experts, this version of Living Handbook was explicitly designed to ensure compliance and enable better efficiency and collaboration for PEOs and their clients.



The most powerful handbook solution ever built, ThinkHR has helped create more than 132,500 handbooks for organizations across the U.S. PEOs leveraging Living Handbook can deliver a comprehensive employee handbook that is never out of date and always compliant, accounting for the ever-evolving compliance, collaboration and customization needs.

Nathan Christensen, CEO of the newly combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth HR, said, “PEOs and their clients face a unique challenge: creating and maintaining an employee handbook that applies a common set of policies to a diverse set of stakeholders. With this release, we are the only company to provide handbook technology specific to the PEO market, allowing PEOs to designate both required policies and policies that their clients can customize. Now, for the first time ever, PEOs and their clients have a full technology-enabled solution for implementing and maintaining these vital workforce documents.”

Rethinking what a handbook should be, Living Handbook supports PEOs and their clients by capturing necessary information, communicating desirable workplace behavior standards and reinforcing company values and culture. Through an intuitive interface, Living Handbook for PEOs makes it easy to deliver policies with PEO-specific language while enabling each client to reflect their brand and customize policies specific to their organization. HR and legal experts, including employment attorneys from Costangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, write and review the content to keep the language consistent and compliant.

Key features of Living Handbook include:

Federal & Multistate: Comprehensive handbooks contain all of the federal and state policies that apply to employees and the organization.

Comprehensive handbooks contain all of the federal and state policies that apply to employees and the organization. One-Click Spanish Translation : Easy translation to help overcome language challenges within the workforce.

: Easy translation to help overcome language challenges within the workforce. E-Signature : Hold employees accountable by requiring, collecting and storing their acknowledgment once they receive a new or updated copy.

: Hold employees accountable by requiring, collecting and storing their acknowledgment once they receive a new or updated copy. Policy Update Alerts : Automated alerts notify responsible parties when updates require review and acceptance.

: Automated alerts notify responsible parties when updates require review and acceptance. Live Support: Help from ThinkHR’s team of HR advisors makes it possible to receive additional guidance as needed.

To learn more about Living Handbook technology, visit https://www.thinkhr.com/products/living-handbook .

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

About Mammoth HR

Founded in 2001, Mammoth HR, a technology-enabled HR services company, serves small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through its practice of Collaborative HR, the company partners with employers nationwide to rapidly solve their HR issues, build their capabilities, protect their organizations and transform their workplaces. Mammoth has been recognized as one of the country’s top workplaces by Fortune and Entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.mammothhr.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.