British Government signs agreements worth £31m to support development in Somaliland

The UK yesterday signed an agreement with the Government of Somaliland and the Netherlands to support the implementation of Phase II of the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF2) programme, which aims to improve the lives of local people through the delivery of essential public services.

SDF2 (£25m, 2018-2022), will be delivered in partnership with the Somaliland government to promote long-term stability in the region. It will help improve the lives of the people of Somaliland by building critical infrastructure, such as roads, water systems and agricultural facilities, and will also help build capacity within Somaliland’s institutions. The new programme which is aligned to Somaliland’s National Development Plan II (NDPII) will build on the achievements of the original SDF (2013-2018) programme.

The UK and Somaliland also signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding to support the implementation of the Energy Security and Resource Efficiency in Somaliland (ESRES) Programme that aims to provide a clean, affordable renewable energy boost in Somaliland.

The agreements were signed by President Bihi and Damon Bristow, the Head of Office for the UK’s Department of International Development (DFID) in Somalia. Also present at the signing ceremony was the British Ambassador, Ben Fender, and the Head of the British Office in Hargeisa, Stuart Brown.

Speaking after the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, Damon said:

"The UK is committed to supporting the people of Somaliland. We recognise the efforts being made to improve institutions and to provide access to basic services for local people."

"SDF 2 will ensure that ordinary people across Somaliland will benefit from improved services by supporting the growth of Somaliland’s economy."

"ESRES will address the high costs of electricity in Somaliland and help promote green growth and poverty reduction by increasing access to more affordable and reliable renewable energy services."

While in Hargeisa, Damon visited the Hargeisa Water Agency which SDF is supporting to supply clean water to the people of Hargeisa. He also visited the Somaliland Roads Development Authority (RDA) to discuss the UK’s investment in roads and supporting the RDA’s capacity to deliver on quality and safeguarding standards.



