Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $2.93 Billion by 2026

The Global Precision Medicine Software market is expected to reach $2.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018 to 2026.



Medical software is any software system used within a medical context. It's standalone software used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. An increasing number of cancer patients is driving market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth. Moreover, the decrease in cloud-based solutions is one of the major opportunities for market growth.



Based on Delivery Mode, cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at significant market share during the forecast period owing to its moderately lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, next to its scalability, suppleness, and affordability.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode



6 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Associated Diagnoses

6.3 Big Data Analytics

6.4 Bioinformatics

6.5 Drug Discovery

6.6 Genetic Sequencing



7 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Central Nervous System (CNS)

7.3 Immunology

7.4 Oncology

7.5 Pharmacogenomics

7.6 Rare Diseases

7.7 Respiratory

7.8 Other Applications



8 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Centers and Government Institutes

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4 Healthcare Providers

8.5 Other End Users



9 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle Esat & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 2bprecise, LLC

11.2 Fabric Genomics, Inc.

11.3 Foundation Medicine, Inc.

11.4 Gene42, Inc.

11.5 Human Longevity, Inc.

11.6 Lifeomic Health, LLC

11.7 N-Of-One, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Qiagen N.V.)

11.8 Pieriandx, Inc.

11.9 Sophia Genetics Sa

11.10 Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

11.11 Syapse, Inc.

11.12 Translational Software Inc.



