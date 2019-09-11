Global Dehumidifier Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, 2019 Estimates & Forecasts 2020-2024
The "Global Dehumidifier Market By Type (Desiccant, Refrigerant, Thermoelectric & Others), By End User (Industrial, Residential & Commercial), By Region (APAC, North America, MEA, South America & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dehumidifier market is projected to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2024 from $ 2.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%
Owing to rising health concerns, consumers across the globe are spending heavily on lifestyle products, including dehumidifiers. Rising concerns about the harmful effects of air pollution, especially for people prone to allergies from airborne particles and with respiratory diseases, is increasing the awareness about the benefits of dehumidifiers, thereby driving growth in the market.
Global Dehumidifier Market Segmentation
The global dehumidifier market has been categorized into type, end-user and regional distribution. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into desiccant, refrigerant, and thermoelectric dehumidifiers. Of these categories, dessicant dehumidifiers are ideal for industrial use. The technology is cost-effective and efficient as they can reduce the humidity level of its surroundings to levels below 35%.
Moreover, due to lack of compressor parts, they are lighter and quieter, unlike compressor dehumidifiers which tend to be heavier. On the other hand, refrigerant dehumidifiers, which account for the second largest share, are cheap to produce, easy to operate and effective in most domestic and commercial applications. The primary benefit of a refrigerant dehumidifier is that it performs exceptionally well when used in warm and humid climatic conditions.
Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into industrial, residential and commercial. Industrial sector dominated the global dehumidifier market as dehumidifiers are used to keep industrial raw materials, such as iron bars, concrete slabs, etc., free from moisture content. Increasing demand for dehumidifiers from food packaging & service industry is anticipated to majorly contribute to the growth of this segment during forecast period.
Global Dehumidifier Market Regional Segmentation
Asia-Pacific dominates the global dehumidifiers market, owing to the fact that countries like Japan, Korea, China and India cumulatively account for a large number of industrial as well as manufacturing industries. As a result, the demand for dehumidifiers for industrial and commercial purposes in these countries is rising at a fast pace.
In addition to this, surging number of air borne diseases and allergies in Asia-Pacific due to high humidity in countries like Indonesia, Hong Kong, etc., and rise in pollutants like pollen, dust and microbes are some of the other factors which are driving the market of dehumidifiers in Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading companies in the global dehumidifiers market are Honeywell International, Munters AB, LG Electronics Inc, Gree Electrical, GE, Seibu-Giken, Amfah India, Frigidaire, Origin Dehumidifiers, etc.
