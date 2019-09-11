Exactus, Inc. Announces Participation in the Investor Summit and the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, today announced that management will present at the Investor Summit Conference on September 17th and the Sidoti Conference on September 25th.



Investor Summit Conference in NYC – September 17th, 2019

Exactus’ President & CEO, Mr. Emiliano Aloi, and Andrew Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer, will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the Investor Summit Microcap Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019. The conference will take place at The Essex House, where the Company will present at 11:30 am ET.

Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference in NYC – September 25th, 2019

Exactus’ President & CEO, Mr. Emiliano Aloi, and Andrew Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer, will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. The conference will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, where the Company will present at 1:00 pm ET.

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of CBD-rich hemp in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess Extracts, Phenologie, Paradise CBD and Exactus. Hemp is a legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Company Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com





