Giving young people a taste of food and drink careers

11 September 2019

Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland is supporting 20 young people from across Scotland to secure a work experience or internship opportunity within the food and drink industry.

Providing positive real-life experiences of what it is like to work in food and drink is vital to building the industry's future workforce. To support this food and drink companies have committed to providing a work experience or internship to one or two students from local schools, colleges or universities.

These students will gain hands on experience of working in the food and drink industry - helping them to understand the many career opportunities available and the skills required by employers.

Aldomak, Border Biscuits, Brown Brothers, Coca-Cola European Partners, Deans of Huntly, FDF Scotland, Galloway Chillies, Macphie, Macsween of Edinburgh, Paterson Arran, Stoats, and Uin Foods are all offering opportunities to young people.

FDF Scotland would welcome the opportunity to work with even more companies to promote the great career opportunities food and drink has to offer. If you are interested in taking part please get in touch.

Moira Stalker, Skills Manager, FDF Scotland, said: “We are delighted that so many food and drink companies have committed to offering work placement or internship opportunities. We hope this will inspire more young people to consider a career in food and drink.”

James Macsween, Managing Director, Macsween of Edinburgh, said: “As a family business, we value learning by experience. Recognising that a good business develops great people we are excited to support this initiative to ensure that the next generation of food manufacturing talent is aware of all the opportunities available and the skills required.”

More Information

Contact Kirsty Ritchie, Food and Drink Federation Scotland, at: kirsty.ritchie@fdfscotland.org.uk, or 0131 222 8040.

