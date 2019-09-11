Global Syringes and Cannulas Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.23 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Syringes and Cannulas Market by Product (Syringes, Cannulas), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing use of disposable syringes, ongoing research on biodegradable microneedles and the emergence of digital path labs in hospitals are driving the growth of the market. The global syringes and cannulas market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.23 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Syringes and cannulas are the principal medical instruments used in the healthcare facilities for applications ranging from normal drug injections to complex surgeries. A rising number of patients and number of surgeries are driving the demand for syringes and cannulas extensively. Further, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV epidemic has fuelled the consumption of syringes and cannulas.

The factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, etc. as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the global syringes and cannulas market. The threat of infection from the reused syringes and concerns related to improper disposal of syringes and cannulas are expected to present a major roadblock for the growth of the market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386025/request-sample

Key players in the global syringes and cannulas market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew, Terumo Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk AS, Ypsomed Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Artsana S.p.A., HTL-STREFA, UltiMed Inc., Allison Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Erumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Gerresheimer, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced the availability of FlowJo software version 10.6 for flow cytometry data analysis. The software adds new analysis capabilities and enhances integration with BD FACSDiva software, making it easier for users to analyze multiple flow cytometry runs and compare data in a single view. FACSDiva software integration enables researchers to streamline experimental design and analysis by importing and exporting compensation and gates separating cell populations of interest between BD instruments and FlowJo software, helping to reduce redundancies in defining cell populations for additional study or analysis. Optimized spectral compensation enables a spectral analysis workflow allowing detection of fluors across all available channels that can improve data quality and resolution. Additional heat mapping and overlays for kinetics, proliferation, and cell cycle analysis enhance visualization capabilities enabling researchers to gain more insights from their data.

For instance in 2019, B. Braun Melsungen announced the integration of their space infusion pump systems with Guard RFID Solutions Inc.’s asset tracking solution. The collaboration between B. Braun and GuardRFID follows IHE standards and includes a bi-directional interface capability. A GuardRFID asset tag is attached to a B. Braun Space Infusion pump with DoseTrac Infusion Management Software, which communicates with GuardRFID’s AllGuard RFID software platform providing pump status and availability. The location of the pump can then be combined with DoseTrac infusion data, which helps clinicians intercept errors and increase drug library compliance up to 100%, with periodic compliance auditing.

For instance in 2019, Medtronic PLC announced its entrance into the guide extension catheter market with the global launch of the Telescope Guide Extension Catheter, a newly designed catheter used to provide additional backup support and access to distal lesions. Guide extension catheters help deliver coronary stents, balloons and other interventional devices during angioplasty procedures that help to restore blood flow through the coronary and peripheral arteries. Developed alongside interventional cardiologists, many of whom are increasingly challenged with complex cases, such as patients with tortuous anatomies, calcified vessels, and distal lesions, the Telescope guide extension catheter provides operators with superior deliverability1 and is designed to enable smooth delivery of interventional devices in more challenging cases.

Syringe segment had a market value of USD 1.03 billion in 2017

Product segment is divided into syringes and cannulas. Syringes segment are fragmented into disposable and reusable syringes. Cannulas are categorized into arthroscopy cannula, cardiac cannula, dermatology cannula, nasal cannula, vascular cannula, and other cannulas. Factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery, rapid drug delivery, and growing focus on the utilization of disposable syringes to prevent the spread of infectious disease, led syringes segment to dominate the global syringes and cannulas market with USD 1.03 billion revenue in 2017.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/syringes-and-cannulas-market-by-product-syringes-cannulas-386025.html

Clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% in 2018-2025

End-user is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, clinics, nursing facilities, and others. Hospitals segment emerged as the leading segment in the global syringes and cannulas market with USD 0.78 billion revenue in 2017. This increased growth can be attributed to the growing access to the affordable first-aid medical the developing countries. Due to increasing government expenditure on strengthening the primary healthcare clinics in the developing economies around the world, the clinics’ segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 6.73% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Syringes and Cannulas Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the syringes and cannulas with 38.53% share of market revenue in 2017. Based on factors such as the presence of large geriatric population, increased incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes as well as well-developed healthcare and medical industry, North America region led the global syringes and cannulas market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is home to the largest population on the earth. Huge government investment in the region toimprove the healthcare standards as well as the rapid growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the region is projected to drive the demand for the syringes and cannulas within the Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

The Global Syringes and Cannulas Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Units), consumption (Million Units), imports (Million Units) and exports (Million Units).All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386025&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://machtribune.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Genomics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/genomics-market-by-product-and-service-systems-386011.html



Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/histopathology-testing-equipment-market-by-product-type-instruments-386012.html



Global Home Diagnostics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/home-diagnostics-market-by-test-type-glucose-monitoring-386013.html



Global Live Cell Imaging Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/live-cell-imaging-market-by-product-instruments-consumables-386014.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.