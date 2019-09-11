Biometric Scan Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Biometric Scan Software Market 2019 Edition

Biometrics generally refers to the study of measurable biological characteristics. In computer security, biometrics refers to authentication techniques that rely on measurable physical characteristics that can be automatically checked.

Biometrics in the healthcare industry is expected to drive technological transformation within the global biometric scan software market. Studies prove that biometric solutions in hospitals provide a secure access to information and meaningful cost saving through fraud reduction. Biometric scanning technologies are fuelling developments and improvements in the care delivery system in the healthcare sector. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of IoT, thus improving the healthcare management system. These technologies are likely to fuel up the demand for security systems, like biometric scanners, over the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

BioEnbale Technologies

Fujitsu

Siemens

Safran

NEC

3M

M2SYS Technology

Precise Biometrics

ZK Software Solutions

The meteoric rise in demand for smartphones is widely considered one of the primary drivers for the growth of biometric scan software market.

In 2018, the global Biometric Scan Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biometric Scan Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric Scan Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Recognition Software

Face Recognition Software

Retinal Recognition Software

Voice and Speech Recognition Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Immigration

Military & Defense

Government and Homeland Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometric Scan Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biometric Scan Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

